Netflix’s Tiny Pretty Things Is Center Stage on Steroids

Refusing to be pushed round, Jefferson’s Neveah retorts,”You best believe I am coming to you.”
Such as the prospects to 2000’s Center Stage, Neveah is committed, talented and prepared to establish herself.
However, Center Stage did not possess a murder plot, therefore there’s that gap.
A secretary remarks from the trailer,”One celebrity pupil endured a fateful misstep.”
Still another girl responds,”‘Misstep?’ She dropped four stories.”
And, whilst everybody is a defendant in Tiny Pretty Things, it appears that the primary defendant is really a dashing male pupil.
“He is excellent,” Neveah notes. )
Still another student answers,”Yeah, in case you are sexy for psychos. I inquire, he pushed .”
Colour us interested…
