Netflix’s “Dota: Dragon’s Blood” Renewed

Less than a month after the first season premiered, Valve has announced that its anime series “DOTA: Dragon’s Blood” will get a second ‘book’ (season).

The announcement came via the official Twitter account for “Dota 2,” the blockbuster video game that inspired the series. No details were provided about the new run, beyond it being “in the works”. The account does show off a photo of the logo for the new run.

The first season focuses on Davion, better known as Dragon Knight, and tells the story of the Radiant and Dire’s eternal conflict. Fan faves like Terrorblade and Invoker also appeared.

Book 2 is coming! The second season of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is in the works.

While you wait, revisit the story of the tournament that started it all — FREE TO PLAY is now available on @netflix with an updated end credit sequence. pic.twitter.com/CINeVNlheM

— DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) April 19, 2021