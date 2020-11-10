Netflix’s Dash & Lily Like Emily at Paris For Christmas

Netflix always Understood exactly what we Wanted during the Initial lockdown, and Once again they Have come through with the goods That This time Around.

When we were trying to find a brand new feel-good string to cosy around later work in the evenings, then they fall fresh rom-com Dash & Lily — and we guarantee you will be addicted.

The eight-part collection follows adolescent Dash (played with Austin Abrams of Euphoria), a cynical man who hates Christmas — till he discovers a mysterious red laptop full of clues hidden in his favorite bookstore. On the flip side, Lily (played with Midori Francis of Gotham) enjoys Christmas, but despite the diverse perspectives as soon as it concerns the joyous season, they start to find they may not be too different from each other whatsoever, since they pass messages and also dares forth and back at the red laptop around nyc at Christmas.

In case you’re looking for a heartwarming, simple and cheesy binge-watch, Dash & Lily is essentially the stateside merry version of Emily at Paris.

Plus, the Jonas brothers create a merry cameo from the show (!!!) — as if we needed yet another reason to binge-watch this series instantly.

Also from the cast alongside Abrams and Francis are Dante Brown, Troy Iwata, Keana Marie, James Saito, Jodi Long, Glenn McCuen, Michael Park, Gideon Emery, Jennifer Ikeda and Agneeta Thacker.

The newest Netflix series relies on the publication Dash & Lily’s Novel of Dares from Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

