Netflix will be increasing subscription prices for specific tiers from the U.S.

You will find many streaming solutions in play today that many folks must make decisions about which ones that they are able to join to, and also the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t helping in this respect. Those people you’re seeing your amusement spending may want to know that Netflix has increased the subscription cost to its regular and superior tiers from the U.S.

RELATED: Narcos: Mexico has been renewed for another year at Netflix

The simple plan will happily remain at $8. 99 a month, however, the HD Standard program will be rising from $12. 99 to $13. 99 along with the 4K Premium program increases from $15. 99 to $17. 99. These new costs will go into effect immediately for new associates, but will soon be rolling out within the following two weeks for subscribers. If you’re a current subscriber, then you will be advised 30 days before the purchase price increase depending on your billing cycle. In a declaration, Netflix stated:

We know individuals have more entertainment options than ever and we are dedicated to providing a much greater experience for our members. We are upgrading our costs so we could continue to provide more assortment of TV shows and movies — along with our amazing fall lineup. As always we provide a selection of plans so people may choose a price which is most appropriate for their funding.

Netflix last increased prices in January 2019, that saw the simple plan moving from $1. 99 to $8. 99, the HD program moving out of $10. 99 to $12. 99, as well as the 4K plan moving out of $13. 99 to $15. 99. But what do you people think? Are you going to be sticking around in these new rates or skipping the Netflix boat in favour of some other streaming support?