Netflix unveils initial preview for George Clooney’s newest

George Clooney is back with a brand new movie after more than four years using Netflix’s THE MIDNIGHT SKY. Difficult to trust the previous movie Clooney was 2016’s MONEY MONSTER although not only is that he starring THE MIDNIGHT SKY but he is back behind the camera to the job too. Netflix has recently released the first trailer and the movie is set to premiere in time for the holiday season.

Per the synopsis from Netflix”This short narrative follows Augustine (George Clooney), a former scientist at the Arctic, as he races to prevent Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from coming home to some mysterious worldwide tragedy.” The Movie also stars David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, along with Tiffany Boone.

THE MIDNIGHT SKY relies on the publication”Good Morning, Midnight” by Lily Brooks-Dalton while the movie adaptation includes a screenplay by Mark L. Smith. Clooney, Who’s helming the job, has had an impressive run for a manager with movies like CONFESSIONS OF A DANGEROUS MIND, Very Good NIGHT, and Decent LUCK, THE IDES OF MARCH along with THE MONUMENTS MEN. Clooney was beyond the camera 2017’s SUBURBICON.

Can YOU be seeing THE MIDNIGHT SKY? The movie strikes Netflix around December 23, 2020, and are also playing in select theatres. Take a look at the movie’s official key artwork below!