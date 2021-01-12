Netflix Teases Its 2021 Film Slate

Netflix has released a new trailer via its film club YouTube channel offering plenty of first look clips (albeit only a few seconds each) of its various movies coming in 2021. The clip culminates in a first look at Adam McKay’s satire “Don’t Look Up” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Amongst the footage is the Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot-led action blockbuster “Red Notice,” the Chris Hemsworth-led espionage piece “Escape from Spiderhead,” Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film “Army of the Dead,” and the all black western “The Harder They Fall” starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo and Regina King.

There’s also the Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer-led superhero comedy “Thunder Force,” the Jason Momoa-led thriller “Sweet Girl,” Halle Berry’s kickboxing film “Bruised,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut “Tick, Tick Boom!,” the long delayed “The Woman in the Window,” and the cappers to “The Kissing Booth” and “To All the Boys” trilogies.

Finally there’s brief glimpses of “Yes Day,” “Outside the Wire,” “Bad Trip,” “O2,” “The Last Mercenary,” “Kate,” “Fear Street,” “Night Teeth,” “Malcolm and Marie,” “Monster,” “Moxie,” “The White Tiger,” “Double Dad,” “Back to the Outback,” and “Beauty”.

The clip only includes about 40% of the titles expected this year. Others include the Jake Gyllenhaal-led remake of “The Guilty,” the Sandra Bullock-led remake of the “Unforgiven” mini-series, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blond” and Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God” among many others. In all the streamer is set to release approximately 71 films across genres (though that doesn’t include any acquisitions that might come later in the year). A full list of the titles planned are below the clip:

ACTION: Army of the Dead, Awake, Kate, Outside the Wire, Red Notice, Sweet Girl

HORROR: Fear Street Trilogy, No One Gets Out Alive, There’s Someone Inside Your House, Things Heard and Seen

THRILLER: Blood Red Sky, Beckett, Escape from Spiderhead,, Intrusion, Munich, O2, Night Teeth, The Swarm, The Woman in the Window

SCI-FI: Stowaway

ROMANCE: A Castle For Christmas, Fuimos Canciones, Kissing Booth 3, Love Hard, The Last Letter from Your Lover, The Princess Switch 3, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

DRAMA: Beauty, Blonde, Bombay Rose, Bruised, Concrete Cowboy, Fever Dream, Malcolm & Marie, Monster, Penguin Bloom, Pieces of Woman, The Dig, The Guilty, The Hand of God, The Power of the Dog, The Starling, The White Tiger, Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film, Unt. Graham King

WESTERN: The Harder They Fall

COMEDY: 8 Rue de l’Humanite, Afterlife of the Party, Bad Trip, Don’t Look Up, Double Dad, I Care A Lot, Moxie, The Last Mercenary, Thunder Force

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: A Boy Called Christmas, A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep, Back to the Outback, Finding ‘Ohana, Loud House, Nightbooks, Robin Robin, Skater Girl, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, Wish Dragon, Yes Day

MUSICAL: A Week Away, tick tick…BOOM