Netflix Sets DuVernay’s “Wings of Fire”

Netflix has announced the animated family fantasy saga series “Wings of Fire” which hails from filmmaker Ava DuVernay and ARRAY Filmworks.

Running for ten 40-minute episodes, and based on Tui T. Sutherland’s best-selling series of books by Scholastic, the series revolves around a bitter war raged for generations between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia.

According to prophecy, five young dragons will rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land. Raised and trained in secret from the time they were hatched, they embark on an evolving quest that will bring them face to face with their true selves and the overwhelming scope of this savage war.

Warner Bros. Animation will handle the project’s production with Dan Milano, Christa Starr and Justin Ridge serving as showrunners and executive producers.

Source: Netflix