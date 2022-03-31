Netflix Reports More Than Half Its Users Watch Anime!

Anime is surely getting popular day by day. In this day and age, this form of media has certainly spread across every corner of the world. In the 90s, some anime was popular in the west including the likes of DBZ, Sailor Moon, Pokemon, etc. However, the recent boom in anime has just propelled its popularity.

The biggest streaming platform in the world Netflix has also reported that its users have shown huge interest in anime. In fact, it is reported that more than half of its users watched anime last year. It just indicates that anime is taking over the OTT industry pretty quickly.

Netflix Reports Rise In It’s Anime Viewers

Netflix’s Report on Anime

As per the recent report from Netflix, more than 50% of its users have at least watched one anime in the last year. Netflix has the biggest number of subscribers for a streaming platform and when you consider the number of users it has, it certainly is a baffling thing.

Usually, anime isn’t watched much outside of Japan and South East Asia. There are some popular titles that are watched in the west but when we consider anime as a whole, there isn’t much popularity for them in the rest of the world.

However, that notion is changing and it’s especially due to the existence of online streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, etc. People are now watching anime more than ever.

What Are the Best Anime on Netflix?

In recent years, Netflix has added various titles to its anime collection as well as produced its own original works. Devilman Crybaby and Violet Evergarden were one of the first ones to have been produced by Netflix and from then the list just kept on increasing.

Each month, Netflix is adding new titles to its platform and those include both famous titles as well as niche titles. Some of the recent popular titles on Netflix include Castlevania, Blue Period, B The Beginning, Komi Can’t Communicate, and Fairy Tail.

How To Watch Anime on Netflix?

To watch anime on Netflix, you’ll need to get a subscription. Netflix offers various subscription packages depending upon the quality of the video as well as the device. However, as for anime, you can watch them with any kind of subscription.

