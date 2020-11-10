Netflix renews superhero series for a third season

Netflix has made it official! The Umbrella Academy, which is one of the streamer’s most popular series, has been renewed for a third season. The formal announcement was made on Netflix’s official Twitter page.

They’re not done yet!

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is officially happening! pic.twitter.com/Vg7jXrXwnV

— Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2020

The Twitter caption reads “They’re not done yet! The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is officially happening!” The caption is followed with an image of a number three to represent the third season with the series’ signature umbrella resting on top of the number. Production on the third season, which will consist of ten-episodes, will begin in February 2021 in Toronto.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Dark Horse Comics created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Ba. The show follows a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death and the threat of an impending apocalypse. Season two featured a time jump that scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas. Some have been stuck in the past for years which has led to them to build their own lives and move on which makes them believe they’re the only ones who survived. Soon the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused the doomsday, and return to the present timeline to stop the other apocalypse. Complicating matters is that they’re also being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins.

All of the series regulars are expected to return which includes Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. The show is hoping to keep up its fantastic momentum for its third season as the show launched last year as the third-most watched Netflix series and Season two, released on July 31, 2020, led Nielsen’s first streaming Top 10.

Will YOU be watching season three of The Umbrella Academy?