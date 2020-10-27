Netflix lands fresh John David Washington thriller

Such as the opportunistic eagle, Netflix has swooped to scoop up to Be Murdered, a thriller starring John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman, TENET) and created by Luca Guadagnino.

Additionally set to star at the nail-biting feature led by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino are Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider, The Danish Girl), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), along with Vicky Krieps (The Phantom Thread). The events of this movie are located in Athens and the Epirus region of Greece, in which a traveling couple, played with Washington and also Vikander, becomes ensnared into a barbarous conspiracy with horrible consequences.

Netflix has to slap a date on Filomarino’s forthcoming movie, which includes a script written by Kevin Rice, however, note is that the streamer is awaiting a 2021 launch.

Washington is a popular ticket today. After grabbing eyes because of his performance because Ricky Jerret on Ballers, he wowed viewers while enjoying Ron Stallworth to get Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. After that, Washington was away to play with Lt. Kelly at The Old Man and the Gun, before going onto his largest job yet, top Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. My guess is it will not be long before we watch Washington linking the superhero landscape, possibly as DC’s Green Lantern, John Stewart? This is only a shot in the dark, obviously, but that will be righteous, could it not?

We will make certain to provide you with some particulars for Made to Be Murdered because the movie forms from its Netflix premiere date.