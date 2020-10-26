Nene Leakes Reacts To Tyra Banks Allegedly Attempting To Ban Her Out Of’DWTS’I Thought You & I’m Cool Girl

Nene Leakes Reacts To Tyra Banks Allegedly Attempting To Ban Her Out Of’DWTS’I Thought You I Were Cool Girl

Nene Leakes includes a couple of phrases for Tyra Banks following reports maintained the supermodel did not need her and a multitude of other”Real Housewives” celebrities to compete “Dancing With The Stars.”

It had been previously reported an insider stated:

“Tyra Banks hasn’t been a lover of this Housewives, however the actual reason she does not need them on her display is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice don’t make headlines .”

They included:

“Tyra desires reality celebrities such as Carole Baskin from Tiger King– maybe not a decade-old franchise which nobody talks about . If Tyra believed for one second the racket would get her display evaluations, she’d welcome them into the dance floor at another.”

“Tyra is your new boss and also made it crystal clear she did not need any more Housewives inside her ballroom. She believes the series should target higher and just reserve the women after everybody else has given. Many women from the Bravo franchise’ve made it crystal clear they would like to wear their dance shoes, however, Tyra does not need any of these at the moment.”

Nene Leakes reacted in a movie and pointed out that she has had her stint on”DWTS” until Tyra Banks came as a bunch. She explained:

“Tyra, I believed you and I had been trendy woman. I had been on’Dancing With The Stars’ until you had been. Okay?”

She subsequently verified that Tyra Banks has an executive producer credit to the star dance contest series prior to pointing out exactly why she believes’Housewives’ will be useful for the series.

“I think this, for true, that is no joke, however, as a company she needs to wish people such as’Housewives’ about the display because people are constantly talking about them? Then they may speak about them on this stage also it can be a fantastic thing for the two parties. However, you understand, I really don’t know if she said for certain, but just if she did just wanted to touch .”

“RHOA” celebrity Porsha Williams also shared her ideas Dish Nation shortly afterwards Tyra Banks’ supposedly made the remarks.

She sarcastically inquired,

“How can I live without being ‘DWTS’? I would suggest,’RHOA’ are just the highest-paid celebrities reality celebrities on television beyond their Kardashians. How can we live? I really don’t understand.

She added that she and Tyra Banks were equally on NBC’s”Celebrity Apprentice” back 2015.

“I love Tyra Banks. I had been on’Celebrity Apprentice’ using Tyra Banks and that I understand she enjoys’Housewives’ and that she adores some excellent evaluations. I really don’t think this”

Tyra Banks has shut down the accounts. Her publicist told Page Six:

“That can be 100 percent false. She is a massive fan of this’Housewives’ and everybody knows Tyra is a businesswoman very first. As a businesswoman, why can she say anything contrary to the’Housewives’? She’s nothing to do with projecting. [She] Only attempted to have one of her very great friends on the’Housewives!’ She reaches the displays. She adores them.”

What would you think about Nene Leakes’ response? Comment and tell us!