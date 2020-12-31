Nelson McCausland: Ulster-Scots are deserving of regard like any other team

Entertainment

Many men and women obtain Twitter to be valuable software and Donald Trump, with 20 million followers on Twitter, is a business believer in it as a indicates of conversation. On the other hand it has its dangers and we have unquestionably noticed that with some politicians on this side of the Atlantic.

below is usually the threat of that ill-regarded tweet, maybe late at evening, which ends up necessitating an apology or even a resignation. It occurs with most political events though Sinn Fein appear specially prone to lousy judgment. Recently Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley had to apologise for many tweets and at some point deleted his social media accounts.

Previously in the calendar year Martina Anderson had to apologise ‘unreservedly’ for a tweet about victims and back in February Sinn Fein TD Reada Cronin was in trouble.

Facebook Comments