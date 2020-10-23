Neil deGrasse Tyson Claims Slim Chance Asteroid Hits U.S. Ahead Election

Perform Movie Articles Exclusive TMZ.com

Neil deGrasse Tyson is Hoping to Alleviate Anxieties about the asteroid that Has got a Snapshot of striking the U.S. Earlier election — but also Understands Everybody wants to Fear, cause it Is 2020.

The famous astrophysicist joined us “TMZ Live” Thursday to get a science lesson about the refrigerator-sized distance stone hurtling towards Earth. Here is the truth, people… he states the possibility of it landing on American soil around Nov. 2 is significantly less than one percent.

However, does this sound comforting with all we have seen up to now in 2020?!? Do not think so.

The Great news… Neil’s got a bit more info Which May help ease the mind. Even if the asteroid does wind up in to get an immediate strike, he states it isn’t killer-sized, and rather, it is going to only produce one helluva light display.

Neil, that hosts the new Fox series,”Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” states an immediate strike is getting a bit ahead of ourselves. The prediction relies on a limited number of information — that the proverbial”small sample size” for all you baseball nuts appreciating the World Series.

Obviously, NASA’s additionally verified the asteroid will be on a trajectory to potentially strike… along with also the space agency is remaining mum about the 3 potential points of effect. Thanks?

Neil’s also got cool stoves concerning the following asteroid which may hold clues to the source of the solar system. Interesting stuff that is clearly not based on Bible teachings, however he addressed with us.

Sorry, Mr. President, but mathematics is really amazing.