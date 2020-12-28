Neighbours spoilers: Nic’s little one news threatens David and Aaron’s marriage

Aaron (Matt Wilson) and David (Takaya Honda) are on the way to turning out to be the wonderful dads we all know they’ll be, and it is all thanks to a lasagne, a couple glasses of vino and the unexpected urge to do it in a cup in Neighbours.

But could it expense them their relationship? The baby news they have dreamed of for so lengthy is about to drive a wedge between these two expectant dads.

Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) is entirely distracted by making an attempt to wreck Audrey’s (Zahra Newman) new Erinsborough everyday living as Audrey would seem to be having her toes firmly wedged beneath the table. For a single detail, she’s been finding closer and closer to Toadie and Nic is aware that if she enables that romantic relationship to blossom, there’ll be no finding rid of Audrey.

She plies stress on Audrey, hoping it’ll be more than enough to make her realise she demands to go away, but it completely backfires on Nic, as Audrey decides the most effective point to do is ultimately occur clean up as an alternative.

It is the worst state of affairs Nic could have imagined and it means she’s forced to confess as well, placing her own Erinsborough contentment in jeopardy. She admits the reality to Jane, Chloe, Aaron and David and unsurprisingly, David is notably disgusted. He regrets not trusting his gut when it arrived to the toddler situation. When Paul (Stefan Dennis) finds out he’s just as horrified as his son and jumps on this new information and facts, hoping to get David to put an close to the circumstance.

But it is all way too late – Nic discovers the insemination labored, she is pregnant with the lads’ child and there is no heading back now. Aaron is beside himself with excitement, he cannot feel it is truly going on.

David, on the other hand, is on the verge of shedding it. Anything he’s been worried of is coming real. As the stress of the condition will get to him he snaps and allows rip at Aaron for receiving them into this mess, it’s all his fault. Will this switch of events tear the pair aside?

Scenes air from Monday 4th January on Channel 5.

