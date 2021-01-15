Neeson Open up To Qui-Gon Jinn Return

[ad_1]

Actor Liam Neeson, out doing promotion for the action element “The Marksman,” has confirmed he’d be up for reprising his purpose of Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn from “Star Wars: Episode One – The Phantom Menace”.

Collider questioned him if he was mindful that lovers clamour for his return to which he replied: “I’ll be straightforward with you: I haven’t heard that at all” and then asked if “Star Wars [is] starting off to fade absent from [the] cinema landscape.”

On explaining all the new movies and Tv set shows established in that universe that were not long ago declared, he was asked if he’d be up for showing up in a flashback in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Television series. The outlet suggests: “At that issue, a smile spread throughout Neeson’s facial area and he answered, ‘Sure, I’d be up for that, yeah.’”

10 “Star Wars” tasks were announced at Disney Investor Day 2020, one particular of the significant profile kinds staying the Obi-Wan Kenobi collection set a couple yrs after the prequels. Lucasfilm has also issued a new formal timeline (see below) naming the unique eras the numerous movies are established in.

Neeson has shown he’s up for a cameo in films, notably reprising his “Batman Begins” purpose of Ra’s al Ghul seven years later on in “The Darkish Knight Rises” for a single scene involving a hallucination.

New official timeline showcasing the various eras of Star Wars storytelling! pic.twitter.com/J5a6X1tK85

— Noah (@keldorjedii) January 4, 2021