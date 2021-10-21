NCIS Season 19 Release Date, Cast and other details

A little overview about the NCIS Season 19. As we all know, NCIS is a military series. The series is based on special agents of the naval criminal investigative services. The series has been a success so it is now in its 19th season. The series started on 23rd September 2003 and was originally named Navy: Naval criminal investigative services.

Later on, the name has been rebranded into NCIS: Naval criminal investigative services and then finally into NCIS.

So far in 18 seasons, there have been 414 episodes. The show has been voted as the most-watched television series in the US in 2012 and 2013. NCIS Season 19 of the series will be based on NCIS Los Angels and NCIS New Orleans. NCIS Season 19 premiered on 20th September 2021.

NCIS Season 19 Release Date

Episode 1: 20th September 2021

Episode 2: 27th September 2021

Episode 3: 4th October 2021

Episode 4: 11th October 2021

Episode 5: 18th October 2021

NCIS Season 19: Cast members

NCIS Season 19 will feature a rich cast including the likes of Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, David McCallum and Rocky Carroll among others. New castings will include Gary Cole as FBI Agent Alden Park and Katrina Law as Agent Jessica Knight.

Cast members who will make a come back this season include Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines, Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance, and David McCallum as Donald “Ducky” Mallard.

NCIS Season 19: Plot

In the last season, NCIS Season 18, special agent Gibbs gave up his NCIS career in favour of special agent CIA. He was told by his mentor if you are moving on then never to look back again. The last episode of Season 18 showed his boat blew up as he was attempting to escape.

However, it is not crystal clear whether, in order to go underground, he himself set his boat on fire or his friend’s journalist Marice betrayed him as he was inching towards to the killer.

The exact plotline for season 19 is not yet well understood. Perhaps, it will get more clear as the season proceeds. So far, the storyline goes like this: Agent Gibbs and journalist Marice are working together on a homicide mission to catch a killer. When their boat exploded, they went back to check if the killer has returned. There is a subplot regarding the bishop who is supposedly leaking information.

In Season 19, we will learn who about the person getting the free flow of information from the bishop. At the end of this season, Gibbs will eventually catch the killer.