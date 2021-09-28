NBC is taking aggressive steps to dominate disputes with YouTube TV

NBC has been one of several NBC Universal channels that run prominent banner ads on YouTube TV streams. In the banner ad, it warns customers that they could lose access over a carriage dispute with Google.

The banner lists over a dozen channels that could disappear if a deal is not reached by 30th September 30th. The ads direct customers to an NBCU-owned website that attempts to pressurize Google in various ways through pre-written tweets directed at YouTube TV, links to Google’s customer support, and a tool to find alternative providers.

The banner “Attention YouTube TV Customers” runs roughly every 10 minutes. It reads, “YouTube may drop 14+ channels including NBC, Telemundo, USA, SYFY, Brave, Oxygen, MSNBC, NBCSN, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and E!. Go to YouNeedChannels.com and tell YouTube TV not to drop your favorite channels.”

NBC University warns that regional NBC Sports networks like NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Philadelphia, SNY, and NBC Sports Washington may also be affected.

Google responded through a blog post saying negotiations are ongoing. Google specified that it is seeking “the same rates that services of a similar size get from NBCU” and for YouTube TV to be treated like “any other TV provider.” Google mentioned that if the parties fail to reach an agreement it will drop its US prices by $10 while NBCU’s lineup is off the service. Google further said that customers will be able to cancel their subscription anytime and sign up for Peacock separately at the cost of $4.99 a month.

According to Variety, NBCU is demanding higher rates for its channels than Google is willing to pay and wants YouTube TV to bundle NBC’s Peacock video streaming service.

NBCU told Variety “NBCUniversal is seeking fair rates from Google for YouTube TV’s continued carriage of the only portfolio offering entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports networks.

Unfortunately, Google is refusing to make a deal at these fair rates and is willing to withhold entertainment, news, and sports programming from their paying customers. NBCUniversal feels a responsibility to inform our fans that they are at risk of losing their favorite shows if Google continues with their demands.”