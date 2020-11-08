NBA Youngboy’s Crew Brag About Killing King Von! (Chicago vs Louisiana War)

The world of hip hop is about to face one of the biggest and potentially deadliest rap war since the 1990s.

Soldiers from Chicago are gearing up, MTO News is hearing, after one of their leaders – rapper King Von was shot and killed outside an Atlanta Hookah bar on Friday morning.

King Von’s killers are all Louisiana boys, according to social media reports, associated with rappers Quando Rondo and NBA Youngboy.

Well NBA Youngboy’s crew went online yesterday, and bragged about King Von’s murder – and are inviting Chicago to retaliate.

NBA Selfpaid wrote on IG yesterday:

PITCHFORK NAH STAND FRONT THAT KUTTA TAKE OUT 3 OPPS 🔱🩸🌋 #NBA4L #MGNG#4LYFEEE #FREEMYBRUDDAS

What he’s saying is that this emoji – 🔱 – isn’t being used by him as a as pitchfork (the pitchfork is the symbol for the Gangster Disciples aka the rivals of Von and the BDs), this 🔱 stands for the fact 3 of their “opps” got killed (Von and his 2 homies).

Chicago rappers including Lil Dark are expecting to retaliate against the Louisiana boys – and this war is expected to be long, violent, and deadly.

