NBA YoungBoy Says He Wants A Baby w/ Reginae!!

NBA YoungBoy might have a few girls on the move, however, the rapper has his eyes set on Reginae Carter, the girl of rapper Lil Wayne.

YoungBoy place his soul on the line in his song,”Story of O.J.”

“However, they won’t know how I am 20 cockin’ above 10 million, huh/I observed labels that the new era slavery, therefore that I booted up I am a CEO now/I possess a proportion of United Pros inform’em despise me (F*ck it)/The sh*t ai not Fugazi, I am tryna convince Fee to inform Reginae/How large the sh*t gon’ be when we’ve got a baby, but I am serious though,” he raps.

YoungBoy is relationship Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, but was seen out with different guys throughout their connection.

Reginae has to react to YoungBoy’s lyrics — however we do not believe she will be taking him up on his offer almost any moment soo. The fact television star said she’s uninterested in relationship a different rapper following her connection with all YFN Lucci.