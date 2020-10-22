NBA YoungBoy Asks To Date Reginae Carter & Impregnate Her On New Song [New Music]

Following a Short hiatus from music, NBA YoungBoy, 21, recently Published a new Path, sampling Jay-Z’s”Story of O.J.”

The Initial Defeat Which was Made Without I.D. along with Jay-Z, Initially Emerged Jay-Z’s 2017 Record, 4:44.

About the flip side YoungBoy raps about being a CEO.

“However they won’t know how I am 20 cockin’ over 10 million, huh/I found labels that the new era slavery, therefore that I partnered up I am a CEO now/I possess a proportion of United Pros inform’em despise me (F*ck it)”

He makes a move Lil Wayne‘s kid Reginae Carter, who broke up with Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci.

“that the sh*t ai not Fugazi, I am tryna convince Fee to inform Reginae/How large the sh*t gon’ be when we’ve got an infant, but I am serious although”

no word on whether it was only for fun, or when he’s seriously attempting to shout Regina Carter, however Reginae has yet to react.

Have a look at the monitor underneath:

We reported, that following weeks of speculation, YaYa Mayweather, 20, eventually showed off everything appears like a baby bulge, also NBA Youngboy, purportedly is the dad.

At a recent movie that surfaced on the internet, the son of famous fighter FloydMayweather shown her pregnant stomach when doing a dance with a buddy.

Though that might normally be a time to observe, YaYa is facing jail time to an episode earlier this season. Back in May, Yaya supposedly stabbed with her boyfriend NBA Youngboy’s infant mama Lapattra Lashai Jacobs several occasions after she watched her in the rapper’s house.

Lapattra chose to societal websites to flaunt her injuries.

About (Sep. 28) Yaya’s rumored infant daddy was one among 16 detained on drug and firearm charges. A movie shared on interpersonal media revealed the alleged arrest.

Which are the ideas on NBA Young trying thus far Reginae Carter? Tell us in the comments!