NBA YoungBoy Accused Of Planned Attack On Man In Studio, Alleged Victim Says He Could Be Pistol Whipped & Conquer as a Bag Was Over His Head

NBA YoungBoy Accused Of Planned Attack On Man In Studio, Alleged Victim Says He Had Been Pistol Whipped & Conquer as a Luggage Was His Head

NBA YoungBoy and members of his Group Would Be being accused of allegedly beating a Guy in the Doorway of a studio.

Law enforcement in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at Texas state an investigation is underway to find out whether the rapper and his team attacked a guy in Katy, Texas.

The guy was allegedly along with his girlfriend about the best way to utilize NBA YoungBoy from the studio on October 5. A resource adds that when the girl came, she had been told girls were not allowed Inside the studio. After the girl left the studio, the man allegedly went to the doorway of their studio also asserts NBA YoungBoy and many members of his team threw punches, place a bag on his mind, pistol-whipped himaggressively attacking him.

The guy also adds he watched NBA YoungBoy linking in about beating him. When the bag has been removed by his head says he detected that a body bag, and requested the team why it had been there. They supposedly responded that the strategy was supposed to place him inside.

The guy adds that NBA YoungBoy allegedly jumped FaceTime together with his supervisor and explained that the words”I got here.” He says that the rapper’s supervisor educated NBA YoungBoy to let him proceed, so he does not collect any more legal problem.

The alleged victim was subsequently dropped off in the front of his home until he had been pushed to the hospital with his mother and girlfriend.

The guy supposedly suffered cuts on his head, along with bruises to his wrists but none of all his injuries had been life threatening.

Last month, NBA YoungBoy was supposedly arrested in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana while shooting a movie. He had been reserved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office about 3 distinct medication prices; ownership of schedule I drugs, manufacturing/distributing a schedule II drug, along with manufacturing/distributing schedule IV medications. Reportedly, a total of 16 individuals were detained on similar charges.

