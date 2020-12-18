NBA Launches Investigation Into Allegations In opposition to Clippers, Jerry West

Breaking Information

The NBA has introduced its personal investigation into allegations created towards the Clippers and Jerry West in a new lawsuit, TMZ Sporting activities has realized.

The allegations are spelled out in a lawsuit filed by Johnny Wilkes — who says West promised him $2.5 MILLION for serving to the Clippers indication celebrity free of charge agent Kawhi Leonard in 2019.

If the allegations are correct, it would be a violation of NBA coverage — and West and the Clippers could be matter to league self-control.

For his element, West has DENIED the allegations — telling TMZ Sports, “I deny partaking in any incorrect perform in connection with the signing of Kawhi Leonard.”

In his lawsuit, Wilkes suggests he has near ties with Kawhi and Kawhi’s uncle, Dennis Robertson — and promised he experienced facts that would give the Clippers an benefit in the struggle to land the NBA’s best totally free agent.

Wilkes claims he also aided facilitate a offer in between West and Kawhi’s uncle … in which West agreed to give Uncle Dennis a Southern California property and a journey expense account.

Kawhi finally signed with the Clippers — but Wilkes says West never ever ponied up the $2.5 million fee … so he submitted a lawsuit for breach of contract and more.