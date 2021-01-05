NBA 2K21 update: 1.07 patch notes hottest for PS4 and Xbox A single consoles | Gaming | Leisure

A new existing-gen update has been released, with admirers now waiting around for formal news relating to NBA 2K21 variation 1.07. While patch notes aren’t constantly furnished by the Visual Concepts workforce, avid gamers are expecting one thing this week. Today’s NBA 2K21 update reportedly weighs in at around 20GB, earning it one of the more substantial releases, and the first main just one for 2021. It should also be observed that for now, we have only seen information about last-gen platforms, this means PS5 and Xbox Sequence X updates will be produced in the coming days.

As noted over, no patch notes have been shared nonetheless for today’s NBA 2K21 update on final-gen consoles. But fans on Reddit have been sharing what they have discovered so far and consists of modifications for player updates. A person person experiences: “Just checked. Players that have been up-to-date: – Beal – Simmons – Richaun Holmes – Draymond – Alex Smaigalic – Kemba – Derozan – Pandemic P (not with the braids) – Whiteside – Markieff Morris “Mostly players that have scanned in next-gen was up to date (except for the rookies and Naz Reid). “Updated Courts: – Hawks – Blazers – Mavs – Hornets – Raptors – Suns – Cavs – Thunder. “They extra the Hornets and the Warmth city courts but I will not know why they didn’t add the some others.” A lot more information could be shared by the NBA 2K21 advancement workforce in the coming hours, or later this 7 days.