Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Shares Family Pic on Her 34th Birthday

Eternally really like. Ryan Dorsey compensated tribute to his late ex-wife, Naya Rivera, on her 34th birthday, sharing a family photograph of the pair with their son, Josey.

“Just as surreal as it is actual that you are absent,” Dorsey, 37, wrote by using Instagram on Tuesday, January 12. “If that will make sense, but none of this however helps make any perception … 34.”

The Yellowstone alum extra: “I could just hear you expressing ‘Ah, I’m aged AF now!’ Ha … Rest simple old lady …❤️ 💫 🤍🖤💫❤️.”

Dorsey posted a black-and-white selfie of himself smiling alongside Rivera as she held their 5-yr-outdated son. His heartfelt message arrived six months after she died in an accidental drowning at a California lake in July 2020.

The previous Glee star was noted missing on July 8 right after getting out a boat with the former couple’s son. Five times afterwards, she was pronounced lifeless soon after her entire body was recovered by authorities.

Two months afterwards, Dorsey spoke out about his grief following Rivera’s death and right after he was photographed with the actress’ sister, Nickayla Rivera, in early September.

“I likely missing a small in excess of 20 kilos. I don’t get fantastic slumber. I’m unfortunate every single day,” the Justified alum reported in an Instagram video clip at the time. “I wake up, I go to rest sad each and every evening, staring at the ceiling. I’m staring at the wall and I assume to myself, how fortunate I am to, to however have my mother and to have her assist out in my life nevertheless. And then I think about how he will not have that identical possibility in his potential.”

Dorsey, who was married to the Action Up: Higher Drinking water star from 2014 to 2018, explained how heartbreaking it is telling your little one that his mom is “an angel now.”

He then dealt with speculation that he experienced because begun residing with Naya’s sister after they have been spotted relocating in L.A., stating Josey “asked me if Titi can stay with us.” Dorsey mentioned that he had to allow his son “get what he needs, you know, what he asks for and what he wants right now, which is his loved ones. Even nevertheless you know it’s temporary and it is not permanently.”

The West Virginia native submitted a wrongful loss of life lawsuit in November on behalf of Josey. Dorsey is suing Ventura County, California, where by Naya died, as nicely as United Drinking water Conservation District and the county’s Parks and Recreation Administration for wrongful death and negligent infliction of psychological distress.

The next month, Naya’s former Glee costars honored her memory by acquiring a holiday fundraiser for her favored charity. The group lifted $117,900 on a GoFundMe site titled SNIXXMAS Charity Drive for the Alexandria Household in Los Angeles.

