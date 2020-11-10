ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Dark girl will direct fellow pupils in the U.S. Naval Academy for the very first time, shooting the very best student leadership part of brigade commander, ” the academy said in a statement Monday.

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber is going to be the commander for the spring session, according to the press release.

Brigade commander will be your maximum leadership position within the pupil. The semester-long place is chosen through an interview and application process from senior leadership and the commandant’s staff.

Barber, of Lake Forest, Illinois, is a mechanical engineering major and succeeds to commission as a Marine Corps floor officer, according to the release.

Barber are the 16th woman chosen for brigade commander at the 44 years girls are attending to the academy. The very first female brigade commander has been then-Midshipman Juliane Gallina, that served at the place in 1991.

The release stated the commandant of midshipmen declared new pupil leadership places Friday.

This story was updated to fix the spelling of Juliane Gallina’s title because it appeared in a previous version.