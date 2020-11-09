Nation Singer Lee Brice Drops From CMA Awards After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The 54northeast Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Music City Center this week at November 11, but alas, the huge festivities will return without a lot of the greatest names in country songs.

Based on coverage against Variety, a rep to get Lee Brice shared that the 41-year old performer had tested positive for coronavirus. Regardless of the unfortunate identification so near showtime, the I Do not Dance singer is allegedly”in great spirits and not having any signs.”

Before withdrawing COVID-19, he had been supposed to play alongside Carly Pearce, since both brothers are nominated at the Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year classes for their success, I Hope You’re Happy Now. But we expect fans are not overly disappointed with the cancellation since wellness absolutely comes !

Connected: TikTok Stars Respond Into Becoming Shamed For Pandemic Partying!

Per the socket, Brice was analyzed and obtained his results prior to coming for virtually any award show-related rehearsals or actions, also will be quarantined in the home before he is cleared by physicians. He thanked followers to their support through his representative, who headed:

“Lee’d love to thank the CMAs and all his amazing fans due to his nominations and so is wanting his fellow nominees an unbelievable evening celebrating the very best of country music”

Hurry up and get well soon, man!

For the album, audiences will still have a great deal to go ahead when the awards show airs on Wednesday night with celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, and much more place to select the stage. Keep in mind, it is a privilege to pull off this mid-pandemic!

However, for Lee Brice along with Carly Pearce enthusiasts on the market, we all expect the duo’s official audio video (under ) can compensate for a live record!

[Image via Judy Eddy/Nicky Nelson/WENN]