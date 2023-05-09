Natalya Neidhart Plastic Surgery: A Fascinating Story of Transformation!

Natalie Katherine Neidhart-Wilson is a Canadian-American columnist and professional wrestler. She is presently under contract with WWE, where she performs under the ring name Natalya for the Raw brand. She has captured the Divas Championship and the SmackDown Women’s Championship twice each.

Natalya Neidhart Plastic Surgery

We moved my dislocated nose back to the center of my face where it belongs!! I love the shape of my nose and it will stay the same, thank goodness! Can finally breathe again🙏 Pain is beauty! LFG! 😂 pic.twitter.com/V6zZTivjHQ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 7, 2022

In recent years, cosmetic surgery has become increasingly popular. Some individuals from various industries have endured plastic surgery to enhance their self-confidence by altering certain body parts. Even members of the wrestling community have undergone similar procedures for medical or confidence-building purposes.

The WWE wrestler underwent rhinoplasty, a surgical procedure that modifies the size, shape, and position of the nose, according to Interstim. It may be performed to treat respiratory issues or for aesthetic purposes.

According to the sources, the fighter required surgery due to an injury sustained in the ring during a fight; she also posted a picture of her septum appearing crooked.

Moreover, the blogger is rumored to have undertaken a boob job, also known as breast augmentation, which is a cosmetic surgical procedure that uses silicone or saline implants to enhance the size, shape, and sensation of your breasts, as her breasts appear different from her previous photos. However, she has not yet dispelled the rumor.

Natalya’s Career

Natalya is the third-generation daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart and a professional wrestler. She trained in the Hart family dungeon under the supervision of Ross and Bruce, her uncles. Prior to her Stampede Wrestling debut in 2003, she was employed by the Matrats promotion.

Additionally, she traveled to England and Japan in 2004 and 2005. Natalya was even the first-ever Stampede Women’s Pacific Champion. In 2007, she was hired by WWE to manage her cousin Harry Smith and spouse, T.J. Wilson.

Natalya made her debut on the main roster in 2008, and Smith and Wilson joined her in 2009 to establish The Hart Dynasty. She held two solo titles in 2010: the WWE Divas Championship and the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Who Is TJ Wilson, Natalya Neidhart’s Husband?

Wilson was born Theodore James “TJ” Wilson in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on 11 July 1980. After becoming acquainted with Teddy Hart and Harry Smith at the age of ten, he developed a close relationship with The Hart Family.

The Hart family is a legendary Canadian wrestling dynasty. His wrestling career began when he began training at Stu Hart’s legendary Dungeon, where luminaries such as Bret Hart, Chris Jericho, and Edge were taught.

Wilson participated in his first Stampede Wrestling match in 1995 and was dubbed the Stampede Kid. During his tenure with Stampede Wrestling, he held the tag team, British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight, and North American Heavyweight titles.

As the Stampede Kid, he toured Japan, Europe, and Canada as the territory’s booker in 2005.