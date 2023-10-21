Natalie Imbruglia Underwent Plastic Surgery: The Facts Behind!

Singer and actress Natalie Jane Imbruglia born (February 4, 1975) is a dual citizen of Australia and the United Kingdom. She played Beth Brennan in Neighbours, an Australian soap opera, in the early 1990s. A cover of Ednaswap’s “Torn” launched her singing career three years after she left the program. It topped the charts in Sweden and performed well in many others. Left in the Middle (1997), her first studio album, sold over seven million copies around the world. Five of Imbruglia’s subsequent albums have sold three million copies worldwide, and she has been nominated for three Grammys and eight ARIA Awards.

Imbruglia has been in a number of films, including Johnny English (2003) and the Australian independent film Closed for Winter (2009). She’s been a model for companies like L’Oreal, Gap, and Kailis. Imbruglia has done a lot of charitable work, including advocating for initiatives to end obstetric fistula and for Virgin Unite.

Imbruglia revealed the release date for her new song “Build It Better” on her official Twitter page on June 16, 2021. Firebird, her sixth studio album, was released on September 24, 2021, and this song is the lead single. She claims to have endured “writer’s block” for the past six years, so this album marks her official return to music. Her “Panda” mask helped her win season three of The Masked Singer UK.

Natalie Imbruglia Underwent Plastic Surgery: Fact vs. Rumor

Dr. Jennifer Walden, a board-certified plastic surgeon, tells us that “Natalie Imbruglia has changed her look and appears to have had a blepharoplasty and brow lift because her eyes appear less heavy and more open (the somewhat surprised look is likely due to a browlift procedure).” It’s possible that she’s had Botox injections to smooth the skin around her eyes and forehead, as well as injectable soft tissue fillers to plump up her cheeks. She went from being a beautiful highlighted brunette to a flat blonde.

How Does She React to Plastic Surgeries?

Natalie Imbruglia, an Australian singer and actress, declared on a morning show that she has nothing against getting plastic surgery.

For Imbruglia, “people should be able to do what they want to feel good about themselves,” as she told the Morning hosts, is a given. As an afterthought, she called aging “lovely.”

She maintains her health with hiking, yoga, Pilates, and boot camps, she says. She spends a lot of time in the sun but claims to take care of her skin by using sunscreen and drinking lots of water.