Nashville Bomber May possibly Have Been Paranoid Above 5G Technology

The Nashville bomber might have experienced a motive that had nothing to do with hurting folks … it would seem the FBI thinks he could have been paranoid more than 5G technologies.

As you know, a person of the buildings broken was the AT&T building. The individual of desire authorities are honing in on — 63-calendar year-previous Anthony Quinn Warner — could have feared 5G was remaining used to spy on Individuals … this according to a report by the NBC affiliate in Nashville.

Enjoy video written content

The FBI interviewed a Nashville genuine estate agent who had employed Warner to do IT for him. Brokers asked the real estate agent if Warner had mentioned anything about his emotions toward 5G engineering, but he had not.

As we claimed, Warner experienced an RV on his property that was related to the a single carrying explosives that detonated Xmas Working day in the organization district of Nashville, knocking out AT&T services.

You can find another fascinating flip … Warner evidently experienced conveyed the property to a 29-year-previous female final thirty day period … this according to the NY Submit. He transferred title with out charging her a penny. The lady advised The Article she experienced no information of the transfer.

Play online video content TMZ.com

Warner and his RV have not been noticed due to the fact the bombing, at the very least not publicly. As we documented, tissue was observed at the scene which authorities say could be human remains. The functioning theory appears to be to be this was a suicide bombing.