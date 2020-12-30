Nashville Bomber Failed to Fire Shots Pre-Explosion, Federal Resources Say

Exclusive

Early stories of shots being fired in downtown Nashville just before Anthony Quinn Warner blew his RV and himself to smithereens might be bogus — for the reason that we’ve now uncovered you can find no proof he or anybody opened fireplace.

Federal law enforcement sources involved in the investigation and with immediate awareness notify TMZ … certainly, officers initially responded to the scene on Xmas morning immediately after obtaining experiences of photographs fired — but due to the fact then, officers haven’t been able to come across nearly anything to again that up.

We’re advised investigators have zero proof to suggest Warner opened fire in or all over the explosion site. Our resources say their original idea was that Warner could have fired photographs to get the cops to the downtown region where they would hear the recording from the RV of an impending explosion and crystal clear the spot so no one particular would be hurt or killed in the blast.

There’s an additional, extra sinister concept … that Warner wanted cops there to get close to the explosion, but officers now don’t feel that. They say everything Warner did was to stay away from reduction of lifestyle, which is why he chose 6:30 AM on Xmas morning.

Now, our sources do say ammo was recovered at the scene, together with exploded rounds that authorities say arrived from the RV … nevertheless, they you should not have markings of rounds fired from a gun. Authorities are certain that ammo was in pristine issue right until the explosion.

As for that loud bang prior to the blast, read by the people today who called 911 — and we’re advised several people today termed — our federal resources say they feel it could have been a recording of gunfire blaring from the RV, which would execute the exact same objective of receiving cops there to apparent the area, but they just don’t know for sure.

Engage in video content Metropolitan Nashville Law enforcement Office

As we reported, there seems to be increasing proof the AT&T developing was Warner’s main target. Authorities feel he may well have been paranoid about 5G technological know-how.

Enjoy video clip articles Metro Nashville PD

The investigation carries on, but our sources say they may well hardly ever figure out a motive or what Warner did in the time leading up to the blast.