Best Cyber Monday NAS Deals: November 2022!

Best Cyber Monday NAS Deals 2022

Cyber Monday is one of the most popular shopping days of the year, and it’s no surprise why. With deals on everything from electronics to home goods, it’s easy to spend a lot of money without even realizing it. But with so many deals to choose from, how do you know which ones are the best? This year, we’ve put together a list of the best NAS deals for Cyber Monday 2022. So whether you’re in the market for a new media server or want to stock up on filesharing software, these deals are guaranteed to have something for you.

What Are a NAS and What Are Its Benefits?

What Is a NAS?

A NAS (network-attached storage) device is a powerful, efficient, and reliable way to store your files and share them with other devices on your network. A NAS can be used to house all of your media files, including music, photos, and videos; it can also be used as a server for sharing files between devices on your network. Some of the benefits of using a NAS include:

1. Increased efficiency: A NAS can act as a central storage location for all of your media files, which eliminates the need to search through different folders to find what you’re looking for. Plus, because a NAS is dedicated to storing media rather than serving up web pages or emails, it will speed up the loading time for programs and websites that rely on large amounts of data.

2. Increased security: Because a NAS is connected directly to your network, it’s more secure than storing your media on an external hard drive. If someone were to break into your home computer and steal your external hard drive containing your movie files, they would not be able to access your NAS contents since they are stored within the device itself.

3. Increased flexibility: You can use a NAS as both an entertainment hub and an office productivity tool by connecting it to your TV or stereo system so you can watch movies or listen to music without having to lug around an entire DVD or CD collection. Additionally, you can use a NAS as the main storage location for

The Best Cyber Monday NAS Deals for 2022

Looking to buy a new NAS this Cyber Monday? Here are the best Cyber Monday NAS deals for 2022.

1. Thecus N5200D-2T

The Thecus N5200D-2T is a great Cyber Monday NAS deal because it offers high performance and a lot of storage space. This 2-bay NAS has a lot of features, such as 4x gigabit Ethernet ports, dual M.2 slots, and an impressively large 64TB hard drive. It also supports RAID 0, 1, 5, 10, and JBOD modes for added flexibility.

The Thecus N5200D-2T is currently available at a discount on Amazon.com.

2. Synology DS213+

If you’re looking for an affordable yet powerful Cyber Monday NAS option, the Synology DS213+ is a great choice. This two-bay NAS has plenty of features for most users including 4x gigabit Ethernet ports, dual M.2 slots, and support for both RAID 0 and 1 configurations. Additionally, it comes with a whopping 8TB hard drive which gives you plenty of storage space to store your photos, videos, and music collection.

The Synology DS213+ is currently available at a discounted price on Amazon.com

How to Shop for A NAS

If you’re in the market for a new NAS, there are a few things to keep in mind. Here are some tips on how to shop for one:

1. Understand your needs.

Before shopping, it’s important to understand what you need the NAS for. Do you need it for storage, file sharing, networking, or all of the above? Once you have a good idea of your needs, you can start narrowing down your options.

2. Consider your budget.

One of the most important factors to consider when shopping for a NAS is your budget. Do you want a high-end model that will last forever or do you just want something that works well and won’t break the bank? Prices vary widely from model to model, so it’s important to do your research before making a purchase.

3. Look at different brands and models.

It can be tricky to choose between different brands and models of NAS, but it’s definitely worth it to take the time to compare them side by side. Not all brands offer the same features or quality control, so it’s important to pick one that meets your specific needs.

Conclusion

Cyber Monday is one of the most popular shopping days of the year, and for good reason. You can find amazing deals on everything from clothes to electronics. If you’re looking to save some money this Cyber Monday, I’ve put together a list of NAS deals that you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re in the market for a new NAS or just need to refresh your current one, these deals are sure to please. Happy shopping!