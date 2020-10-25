Naomi Osaka and Cordae Pictures

Naomi Osaka and Cordae’s love is a grand slam. The tennis superstar and rapper have been together for over a year, and despite keeping their relationship relatively private, there’s no question they are each other’s No. 1 fans. In an interview with Hot 97 last year, Cordae gushed over his supertalented girlfriend, sharing that they first met at a Los Angeles Clippers game. He confessed that he didn’t know who she was before that fateful date and also didn’t watch much tennis before. Of course, that all changed immediately, and Cordae has been front and center to cheer on Naomi as she’s dominated on the court. When she won her third grand slam title at the 2020 US Open, he was there beaming with pride. We love to see a power couple!

Earlier this week, Naomi shared a video from her romantic birthday trip with her boyfriend, where Cordae surprised her with a private beachside dinner featuring some smooth live music and an array of rose petals. “I felt like I was in a movie 😭🥰❤️,” Naomi wrote on social media. They are clearly living their best lives together, and we can’t get enough of it. From their dreamy date nights to their sweet car-ride videos, check out Naomi and Cordae’s cutest moments ahead.