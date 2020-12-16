Naomi Ackie to reportedly star as Whitney Houston in impending biopic

Naomi Ackie is reportedly established to perform Whitney Houston in an impending biopic titled I Wanna Dance With Someone, established for launch in November 2022.

In accordance to The Hollywood Reporter, Ackie is now in negotiations for the part with Sony and its TriStar division. Her most up-to-date overall look on the silver display was in Star Wars: Increase of Skywalker, in which she played a character named Jannah.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody will be composed by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody) and directed by Stella Meghie (The Photograph).

“We spent the superior portion of the past calendar year in an exhaustive research for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston,” Meghie advised The Hollywood Reporter.

“Naomi Ackie amazed us at every stage of the course of action. I was moved by her potential to capture the phase presence of a world icon whilst bringing humanity to her interior daily life.”

I Wanna Dance With Somebody has the backing of Houston’s estate as perfectly as new music producer Clive Davis. Pat Houston will generate the motion picture on behalf of the Houston Estate, along with Davis, Key Wave Music’s Larry Mestel, Denis O’Sullivan and McCarten.

“Whitney just would make you want to get out of your seat and sing and dance!” Nicole Brown, head of TriStar, mentioned in an official announcement created on August 4.

Last month, Whitney Houston was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, with Alicia Keys giving an induction speech for the star.

Houston was joined by 9 Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex and far more in the class of 2020 inductees.

Throughout the ceremony, which was broadcast on HBO, Keys paid tribute to the late star, who died in 2012.

“Whitney Houston is just one of one,” she mentioned. “There is no a person like her and there under no circumstances will be.”