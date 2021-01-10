Nancy Bush Ellis lifeless at 94

GEORGE H.W. Bush’s sister has passed away from Covid issues at the age of 94, her heartbroken loved ones exposed.

Nancy Bush Ellis, who devoted herself to Democratic triggers irrespective of her family dynasty’s Republican lineage, died on Sunday at an assisted living facility in Concord, Mass.

Her son Alexander Ellis 3d mentioned the result in was issues similar to Covid-19.

