‘Naked and Afraid’ Star Brandon Pope Arrested for Voyeurism

Exclusive

“Nude and Afraid” Celebrity Brandon Pope Will Not be Nude — he’s a Brand New jumpsuit — he has reason to be Fearful… Following cops nabbed him for Supposedly spying a bathing family .

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ… Pope was broken at Arkansas after he had been accused of spying to a teenage relative who had been taking a bath into his residence.

We are told someone in the home named cops, and Pope was finally arrested earlier this month around 1 felony count of voyeurism.

Our sources state Pope’s bond was set in $50,000, and he remains behind bars.

Pope appeared this year on Discovery’s hit series. He had been among many survivalists in Bulgaria who inadvertently started a fire which quickly spread throughout the mountainside where they had been filming. The flame was out of management, manufacturers had to leap in to restore order.

Pope also emerged in Discovery’s”Darkness” at 2017… a series about survivalists trapped inside caves and abandoned mines for weekly.