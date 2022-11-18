Nadia Ferreira Boyfriend: Is She Dates Marc Anthony!

Nadia Ferreira, please!

The Paraguayan model is accustomed to being in the spotlight because she has appeared on magazine covers, walked catwalks, and performed on stages all over the world.

The 23-year-old has established a name for herself through her various modeling accolades and pageant victories, but on May 13 she made headlines by announcing her engagement to Latin musician Marc Anthony.

During a party at the Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami, Florida, the pair announced their engagement just three months after making their romance official on Instagram. The model then shared an Instagram Story showing off her enormous diamond ring.

Following his marriages to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres in 2000, Jennifer Lopez in 2004, and model Shannon De Lima in November 2014, this will be Anthony’s fourth union. The vocalist of “I Need to Know” is a father of six children.

Everything you need to know about Anthony’s fiancée, including Ferreira’s Miss Universe history and Taylor Swift’s spoof on public television.

In the Miss Universe Competition, Nadia Ferreira

Ferreira has experience with pageants dating back to 2015 when she represented Guaira in the Miss Teen Paraguay competition and won. She then competed at Miss Teen Universe 2015 as Paraguay’s representative and finished as the third runner-up.

After being crowned Miss Universe Paraguay in August 2021, she then represented her nation at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel. The greatest placing for Paraguay in the history of the pageant was achieved by Ferreira, who was crowned first runner-up to India’s Harnaaz Sandhu, the winner.

Is Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay, Dating Marc Anthony?

Singer Marc Anthony, who is now on his Pa’lla Voy Tour, was recently spotted out and about in Mexico City, where he has two gigs coming up this week.

Anthony is seen in social media videos dining at a Greek restaurant alongside Sebastián Yatra, Arturo Elias, a businessman, and Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay. Anthony and Ferreira are shown cuddling and kissing after smashing a few glass dishes during the scene, which featured the Greek custom of breaking plates to commemorate a momentous event.

The apparent new romance between the 53-year-old musician and the 22-year-old model and beauty queen who was elected Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 drew a lot of comments from fans on social media. Ferreira finished first runner-up at the Miss Universe competition in 2021.

Days earlier, a picture of the couple holding hands was taken.

Ya que Miss Universo NO VALORO a Nadia Ferreira ojalá que Marc Anthony si valore a nuestra querida Miss Paraguay. 🙌🏽🤞🏽😌😍 pic.twitter.com/ln4m9UaCb9 — Diego Vera (@DiegoVerax) March 5, 2022

Ferreira recently received the 2021 Hero of the Year award from her native nation. She posted on social media, saying, “What an honor to earn the Hero of the Year award. As a national ambassador, but more so as a lover of my adopted Paraguay, I would want to say: I want to ask that we keep in mind the value of love, compassion, and peace in these trying times. I sincerely appreciate God.

Anthony has expressed interest in other beauty queens in the past as well. Dayanara Torres, his first wife, captured the Miss Universe crown in 1993.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony have not publicly declared that they are dating or involved.