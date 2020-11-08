Myer ambassador along with Fremantle version Sarsha Chisholm pleased to place culture in spotlight during NAIDOC week

Entertainment

November 8, 2020
2 Min Read
Myer ambassador and Fremantle model Sarsha Chisholm proud to put culture in spotlight during NAIDOC week

Fremantle version Sarsha Chisholm is pleased to be placing her nation and civilization in the spotlight as NAIDOC Week commences now.

The Native attractiveness and daughter of former Fremantle Dockers participant Scott Chisholm celebrities at Myer’s spring summer campaign launching, but supporting her piercing green eyes turned into a timid girl who never imagined she’d signify her people about the national point.

“Young Aboriginal girls are becoming recognised within this business and it is so amazing to be in a position to become among these young ladies,” she explained.

“I expect I’m a role model, particularly for young Indigenous girls. I attempt to talk about my culture just as far as you can.”

Camera IconSarsha Chisholm to get Myer Credit: Supplied

The 20-year old was a part of the all-star West Australian throw focusing on Myer’s effort — that hits stores everywhere — such as legendary photographer Russell James.

“As a model that had been this incredible adventure to understand and operate aside among the very best,” she explained.

Despite just a couple of years of expert modelling beneath her belt, Chisholm was called as Myer’s childhood ambassador this past year and was signed for the following 2 decades.

Camera IconSarsha Chisholm to Myer Credit: Supplied

“I really like I can express myself during trend and reflect girls my age,” she explained.

“that I really need to define a good example for young folks.”

Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

