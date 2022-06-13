My Super Ex Girlfriend Cast: Check All Latest Updates in 2022

Uma Thurman stars as a shrewish, possessive superhero who is abandoned by her regular-Joe boyfriend (Luke Wilson) and then proceeds to use her superpowers to wreak revenge on him and his new love in this high-flying comedy (Anna Faris). Thurman replaces the boiled bunny with actual great-white shark sushi in a funny reference to “Fatal Attraction.” Ivan Reitman directed the film, which was written by Don Payne, who has written episodes of “The Simpsons.”

After foiling a handbag thief on the train, Matthew Saunders (Luke Wilson) becomes Jenny Johnson’s (Uma Thurman) “hero” and begins dating this shy stranger. Jenny’s conduct becomes increasingly neurotic and aggressive after numerous encounters, and she becomes more demanding, harming Matt and trashing his bed the first time they have sex.

After being exposed to radiation from a crashed meteorite as a teenager, Jenny confesses to him that she is the beautiful blonde superheroine G-Girl, who has the powers of flight, superhuman strength, speed, and heightened senses, invulnerability, super breath, and heat vision. After showing her abilities, she grows more domineering, and Matt becomes overwhelmed.

Matt’s gorgeous coworker Hannah Lewis (Anna Faris) flirts with him despite the fact that she is going out with a handsome but shallow lingerie model. Matt terminates their relationship as their friendship grows stronger, and he becomes irritated by Jenny’s growing jealousy. Jenny, outraged, pledges to make Matt regret his decision. She uses her talents to humiliate him in public, launching his car into space and eventually forcing him to resign as an architect by stripping him naked during a crucial meeting.

Jennifer Johnson (Uma Thurman) / G-Girl: A perplexed, insecure young woman who, thanks to her encounter with a mystery meteorite, also happens to be a superheroine. When she falls in love with Matt, she becomes possessive and demanding of him, and when he tries to break up with her, she uses her superpowers to make his life a living nightmare.

Young Tara L. Thompson

Matthew “Matt” Saunders is played by Luke Wilson. After apprehending a criminal who stole Jenny’s handbag, he begins dating her but eventually breaks up with her owing to her controlling and demanding nature. Jenny is also revealed to be the superhero G-Girl, which he discovers.

Hannah Lewis, played by Anna Faris, is Matt’s coworker with whom he is secretly in love.

Professor Bedlam is played by Eddie Izzard as Barry Edward Lambert. G-antagonist, Girl’s originally her first boyfriend in high school, was betrayed in love when she became a superheroine, prompting him to recast himself as a supervillain, but he was still in love with her.

Vaughn Hagia, played by Rainn Wilson, is Matt’s crass and sex-crazed closest buddy, who regularly gives him dubious dating advice despite the fact that he himself is horrible at it.

Carla Dunkirk, played by Wanda Sykes, is Matt and Hannah’s employer, who is always on the lookout for sexual harassment and, as a result, fires Matt, despite the fact that he is not guilty, thanks to a jealous Jenny.

One of Bedlam’s Hired Goons, Played by Stelio Savante.

Lenny, played by Mike Iorio, is one of Bedlam’s hired thugs.

Steve Velard is played by Mark Consuelos, an attractive but shallow underwear model who is Hannah’s lover.

Tom Henry plays the red-clad character.

Margaret Anne Florence Plays a Bartender at The Tavern Where Matt and Vaughn Frequently Congregate.

Don Payne, a writer for The Simpsons, came up with the idea for his debut film while working on the show, noting that as a comic book aficionado, a romantic comedy with a superhero twist was “a perfect first movie.” The spec script (then known as Super Ex) piqued the interest of production company Regency Enterprises and director Ivan Reitman, and the picture was quickly put into production. The main characters’ high school scenes were filmed at Westchester high school and Port Chester High School over the course of four weeks in New York City.

