My Money Month: A Commercial Business Partner’s Coronavirus Finances

GLAMOUR's weekly dive into the world of finance – your finance. These uncertain times have reminded us just how much understanding our money matters and yet… how little we talk about it and how much it's shrouded in secrecy.This stops now. Keen to break that money taboo, we're chatting all things personal finance from daily budgets to ISAs and pensions. Each week, a woman in a unique situation will give us an honest breakdown of her finances, and our expert will tell her easy tips on exactly how to tackle it.

I take home £1,798 a month and I’m trying to save for a house to support my family. But am I sacrificing my own financial future?

Sophie*, 23, is a commercial business partner. She lives in Cheltenham with her family after spending a year abroad in New York. This is her money month…

I am now living with my parents and brother (who recently moved back in at the start of lockdown). I moved home after spending a year working in New York where I also studied for my Masters. I used all my savings to pay for my year in New York so had to start completely from scratch. I am very fortunate that my parents haven’t put a timeline on how long I can stay for and I try to save as much as possible, but find that online shopping (particularly over the last couple of months!) has been a downfall.

I have recently changed jobs from working the charity sector to be a commercial business partner – this means that I can take qualifications while working and hopefully get a pay rise. I feel like I’ve been quite static with the amount I earn since I graduated which makes me nervous about affording the next stage in my life.

I would really like to buy somewhere with my boyfriend, who currently owns a house and think about having children. I would love to know if I am doing the right thing with my money.

MY ACCOUNTS

Current account: £529 (split between Monzo and a current account) Savings account: £6,775 in savings and £435 in a Stocks and Shares ISA

MY INCOMINGS

Annual salary: £25,500 pre-tax; £18,803 post-tax, charity contributions and pension (I contribute 5% to my work pension and £10 a month to a private pension)Monthly wage: £2,125 pre-tax; £1,566.94 post-tax, charity contributions and pensionMonthly wage post Covid-19: Same Any other incoming payments: None

MY OUTGOINGS

Rent: £350 Bills: £10, Spotify Other: Around £350 a month on my credit card, which I pay off in full; £30 to charity, which is taken from my payslip.Splurges: I bought a new pair of boots for £200 and started buying Christmas presents. I eat out when I see my boyfriend, but we try not to spend more than £40 between us each time. I also love buying books and I probably spend about £30 on them each month. Weekly budget: I plan to spend around £200 a month on eating out, groceries, coffees etc when I’m staying with my boyfriend and I use Monzo to keep a track of this but tend to go over. What I spent this month: £601

MY DEBTS

Student loan: I pay off £36 each month on my student loan, but it adds more interest each month, so I haven’t made much of a dent. My payments were paused while I was living abroad so it will take me longer to pay it off.

MY MONEY MOOD

What I want to save for: A house/flat deposit How I want to plan my money for the future: I have a good pension at work but would be interested in how to invest and sustain a solid ‘rainy day fund’.My worst money habit: Wanting to treat myself – eating out too much.My biggest money worry: That I will be living with my parents forever! Current money mood: 😬 🌦️ 🤷🏼

WHAT OUR EXPERT SAYS…

1. Pick ’n’ mix You’ve already got a healthy £6,775 stashed away, and £435 in a Stocks and Shares ISA, but did you know you can have more than one type of ISA open at the same time, in the same year? So long as your total contributions each year don’t go over the all-important £20,000 limit (wouldn’t that be nice…) you can basically pick n’ mix. That could mean a cash ISA, a Stocks and Shares ISA and a Lifetime ISA all earning interest for you.

2. On that note, have you thought about opening a Lifetime ISA? I fangirl over the humble Lifetime ISA on a regular basis, but for good reason. In short, save up to £4,000 a year and get 25% of that figure, as a bonus. You can either use that money for retirement, or for your first home. The good news is that even though your boyfriend owns a property, this doesn’t stop you using your LISA when you both come to buy. Just remember that you’re limited to buying a home under £450,000. You can find good Stocks and Shares Lifetime ISA’s here.

3. Investing wisdom You’ve got a pension and a Stocks and Shares ISA, which already makes you an investor! But if you want to learn more about it, investing oracle Warren Buffett is your man. “Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago,” he says, which translates as: investing for the long-term pays off, ideally 5+ years. “Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing,” AKA, don’t invest if you don’t understand, and finally, “The stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient.” So stay patient and stay invested.

4. Challenge yourself If dining out is your vice, then let’s turn lockdown into a savings challenge. Do the sums to calculate how much, on average, you spent in restaurants during August and September and commit to saving that amount in November and December. Most importantly, save it before you’ve had a chance to spend it!

5. Worry less Easier said than done, right? It sounds like what might be worrying you is uncertainty… when will you be able to buy? Can you afford to start a family? Your best bet is to sit down with your boyfriend, have an honest conversation about your finances and goals. If you haven’t already, make a shared plan. Start with big ambitions and then work backwards. How long will it take to get there and what do you need to do in the short and medium-term, to make your goals happen?

Alice Tapper is the author and founder of Go Fund Yourself. *Name has been changed. This column offers guidance, not financial advice. For personal investment advice, it’s always best to speak with a financial adviser.

