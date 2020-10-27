My kids love to wrestle

Anne Hathaway’s two sons love to wrestle.

Anne Hathaway

The 37-year-old actress welcomed her second son, Jack, into the world 11 months ago, and has said now that he’s “big enough to wrestle”, he loves to play fight with his older brother, four-year-old Jonathan.

When asked how Jonathan is “coping” with having a younger sibling, Anne – who has both her sons with her husband Adam Shulman – said: “No coping, just love. Now Jack’s big enough to wrestle with, and that’s brought a new element to their relationship that’s really cute.”

Anne also revealed she was pregnant with Jack whilst filming her new movie, ‘The Witches’, and had to refuse to wear “tight” outfits on set.

During an appearance on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, she explained: Now I have a beautiful almost-11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I made ‘The Witches’, so technically he’s all over that performance.

“[The costume designer said], ‘I really want you to have a really tight waist.’ And I had just found out that I was pregnant and I was like, ‘Mmm, no. No, I don’t think so. No.’ And she was like, ‘Well, why?’ And I was like, ‘Eh, you know, I just know myself.’ I’m scrambling for a reason.

“And I’m like, ‘I just know myself and I know that I won’t be as free. I won’t be as free if I’m constrained around my middle, so we just better make everything very loose.’ ”

The actress gave birth to Jack in November last year, but has been remaining silent on many details surrounding the tot’s birth.

Anne was also reluctant to talk about her family life when she was pregnant, and even admitted she and her spouse had come up with a “cruel” trick to play on those who ask if they’ve settled on a baby name.

She said: “It’s really cruel, but I enjoy it so much.

“Everyone’s so sincere about it and happy for you and being nice to you and all those things, so I like to twist that.

“[Adam and I] try to come up with names that are beautiful-sounding but will make other people intensely uncomfortable.”