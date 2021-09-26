One of the most popular anime series on the globe, My Hero Academia concluded its 5th season on a pretty high note. With its finale, fans are now eagerly waiting for My Hero Academia season 6 and its release date to be announced.

BNHA has been a huge success both domestically as well as internationally. Running over 5 seasons is no joke and only a few anime have been able to achieve this feat. With the start of its 6th season, the anime will reach another milestone. Let’s discuss everything we know about BNHA and its 6th season so far.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Release Date, Spoilers, and Recap

My Hero Academia Season 5 Recap

Season 5 of My Hero Academia was was divided into two arcs. The First was the UA training arc and the second was the Liberation Army arc. While the story started off slow with the training arc, it did turn into something spectacular as Shigaraki created Paranormal Liberation Front.

This season truly marked him as a major antagonist of the series which he was lacking in previous releases. It also established a reasonable backstory of him which was failed result of hero society. As BNHA is nearing its end, Hirokoshi is revealing his spectacular characterization.

League of Villains has now grown substantially big. On the other hand, Hero Society after the retirement of All Might has become slightly weaker. When Shigaraki makes his move in the next season, it will be interesting to see how our heroes deal with the villains.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Spoilers

In My Hero Academia season 6 spoilers, we will finally see the Paranormal Liberation War Arc. It is the last arc before the start of the Final Saga of the series. This arc is dubbed as one of the best arcs of the series and it will begin the struggles of Hero Society.

After Paranormal Liberation War Arc, we see also see the start of Tartarus Escapee Arc which is the first arc in the final saga of My Hero Academia. When hero society declines after the war, Izuku teams up with the top 3 heroes to look for remaining villains.

Note that Tartarus Escapee Arc is an ongoing arc in the manga and it is speculated that it is second last in the series. It means that BNHA anime itself may conclude in the 7th season.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Release Date

For the My Hero Academia season 6 release date, you might have to wait a few days for an official announcement. However, we believe that BNHA will return at the same time with its 6th season next year.

As for the most successful anime series, there’s no doubt we will get another season. Though, there could be some delay if Bones Studio picks up another important project. However, we don’t think they’re going to prioritize any other series apart from BNHA. So sit back, relax and wait for the announcement from Bones.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Watch Online

Like its previous season, My Hero Academia season 6 will be made available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

