My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

Match 3 between two classes ended in a draw courtesy of Pony. Todoroki and Ida got knocked out and couldn’t do anything to get things square for their team. While Ida believes he let the team down, Todoroki assures it wasn’t his fault.

With 3rd match of the competition over, we now move on to the next one as new students prepare themselves. My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 9 will commence the 4th encounter between the two classes.

My Hero Academia is a popular anime series currently in its 5th season based on the manga of the same name. It follows a young quirkless Deku who aspires to become a strong hero to save people’s lives. He acquires a very powerful quirk from his idol and begins his quest of becoming the number 1 hero.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date

The next My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 9 Release date is scheduled for May 22, 2021. The title of the episode is “Early Bird,” and it will use the opening theme “No. 1” by Dish and the ending theme “Ashiato” by peggies. Bones studio is producing this season of the anime. Find below the release timing of the upcoming episode of BNHA.

Japan – 06:30 PM, May 22nd

India – 03:00 PM, May 22nd

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, May 22nd

UK – 12:00 PM, May 22 nd

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, May 22nd

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 9?

My Hero Academia is available to stream on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu for English subs. For English dubs, you can use only Funimation to stream the episodes.

What are Spoilers from My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 9?

The next episode of the anime will adapt chapters 207 and 208 from the manga by Kohei Horikoshi. Find the key spoilers down below.

Match 4 Begins

Class 1A’s Bakugo, Jiro, Sero, and Sato face Class 1B’s Bondo, Awase, Kamakiri, and Tokage for the 4th round. Before the match, class B discusses attacking first to gain the upper hand.

On the other hand, Bakugo suggests to his teammates that he will take the lead and others will back him up. He asks Jiro to locate opponents using her quirk. In midway, Tokage and Bondo start attacking team A and just in a few seconds entire team falls into their opponent’s trap.

Match 4 Conclusion

Match 4 Conclusion

Kamakiri attacks Jiro; however, Bakugo blocks it and protects her. At 1A’s camp, it surprises students to see Bakugo saving someone. Meanwhile team. B retreats and tries to regroup.

However, they couldn’t catch their breath as class A starts their ambush and eliminate two students. It doesn’t take much time for rest to fall as class 1A wins the match.

Quick Recap of My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 8

The last episode saw the conclusion to match three between two classes. Here is a quick recap from the previous release of BNHA.

Todoroki’s Heat

Todoroki and Tetsuetsu engage in an excruciating fight with neither backing down. To break his spirit and endurance, Todoroki increases the temperature to the point that cameras start melting.

Todoroki’s Heat

However, his opponent isn’t fazed by sight. Even after his repeated warning of the situation becoming more gruesome, Tetsuetsu doesn’t show any signs of backing down.

Match 3 Conclusion

Most of the essential individuals from both groups get knocked out. With scoreline 1-1, the situation becomes more intense as there’s no clear winner at this point. Pony figures that they have no chances of winning, so instead, she stalls time. She succeeds in doing so, and the match ends in a tie.

What do you think will be the conclusion of match 4? Who will be participating in it? Make sure to leave your thoughts down in the comments. For more BNHA updates, follow us on our social media channels.