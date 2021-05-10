My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

After a complete defeat in match 2, Class 1-A prepares for the next battle against Class 1-B. Meanwhile, All Might, Deku, and Bakugo discuss Midoriya’s dream of past OFA users. After the combat zone gets relocated, match 3 begins between the two teams. Just before the match, Tokoyami has a talk with Todoroki where he reminds him about their mentors.

Todoroki starts off the attack with a gigantic ice spread but is immediately neutralized by Honenuki. He gets on the backfoot and prepares to fight against Tetsuetsu while Ida uses his new technique. My Hero Academia season 5 episode 8 will resume this ongoing battle and probably conclude its result.

Boku No Hero Academia anime is in its fifth season, directed by Kenji Nagasaki. Currently 7 episodes down, the anime is an adaptation of the titular manga created by Kohei Horikoshi. Find out the release date and time of the upcoming release of BNHA down below in this article.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 8

My Hero Academia season 5 episode 8 release date is scheduled on May 15th, 2021. Titled “Match 3 Conclusion”, it will have the opening theme “No. 1” by Dish in the episode. Meanwhile “Ashiato” is sung by the peggies as an ending theme. Find out the release timings for the episode concerning your region down below.

Japan – 06:30 PM, May 15th

India – 03:00 PM, May 15th

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, May 15th

UK – 12:00 PM, May 15th

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, May 15th

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 8?

Since anime is worldwide popular, there isn’t any lack of platforms that can stream it. Among popular services, users can access Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu to stream all the episodes of My Hero Academia including the next one.

What are Spoilers for My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 8?

The next episode of the anime will adapt chapters 205 and 206 from the original manga. Here are some quick snippets from the upcoming episode.

Todoroki vs Tetsuetsu

The fight between Todoroki and Tetsuetsu becomes more and more intense as the latter doesn’t back down. Todoroki increases the heat to a much higher degree however Tetsuetsu isn’t fazed at all. The temperature becomes so high that even cameras start melting. From this point onwards, it becomes the battle of endurance. Todoroki warns Tetsuetsu that fight can end worse for him but he doesn’t show any intentions of backing down.

Match 3 Concludes

Jozu, Tetsuetsu, Todoroki and Ida, all have been knocked out. Shoji and Pony on the other hand battle out while Ojiro gets trapped in the water by Jozu. One member each from both teams is now in the prison and the score becomes 1-1. Pony tries to stall time and once enough time passes, the match concludes as a draw.

After the fight, Todoroki and Ida have a conversation in a hospital where later comments he let his team down. With Match 3 over, the next set of students prepare for the next battle.

Quick Recap of My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 8

The last episode of BNHA had a lot of action with individual encounters between the two teams. Todoroki and Ida were the highlights while Jozu also became a surprising factor. Here is a quick recap from the last episode of MHA.

The Match Begins

All Might thinks about the dream Deku had with OFA previous users while Deku asks the same. Tokoyami before the match talks with Todoroki and asks him not to forget who their mentors are. The match begins with Todoroki unleashing a huge ice attack. Jozu encounters it with his quirk that softens things.

Ida’s New Power

Ida uses his new power to catch up with Jozu, upon seeing the terrifying power of his, he secretly dives into the water.

What will be the result of Match 3? Can Class 1-A come out on the top for this bout? Comment what you think down below.