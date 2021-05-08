The 2nd match is done and dusted and saw class 1A on the losing side. Class B is on the high note and their opposition has their backs against the wall. But Tokoyami believes that Todoroki’s team can come out victorious in the upcoming match. Todoroki has a flashback of his father and it looks like he’s cooking up something special for the upcoming bout. My Hero Academia season 5 episode 7 will kick off the 3rd match between class A and Class B.

My Hero Academia is a worldwide renowned anime series that has found success over the last few years. Based on the manga of the same name created by Kōhei Horikoshi, the anime is in its 5th season.

The show centres on a young individual Izuku Midoriya who aspires to become a top hero like his idol All Might. It is an adventure fantasy with lots of action, comedy, and thrill. As fans await the release of the next episode, find its release date, time, and spoilers down below.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 7

ALERT: The following article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia series. Read ahead at your own discretion!

The official release date for My Hero Academia season 5 episode 7 is 8th May 2021. Titled “Match 3” will air on a TV network in Japan and various online streaming platforms worldwide. In regards to the director, there hasn’t been any news but we believe that Yosuke Kuroda will be taking the role of director. Find below the release time of the episode for different countries.

Japan – 06:30 PM, May 8th

India – 03:00 PM, May 8th

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, May 8th

UK – 12:00 PM, May 8th

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, May 8th

Where to Watch Boku No Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 7?

The next episode of BNHA will be available to stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Funimation for online streaming. Fans can watch the episode in English subs on these services.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 7 Preview

What are Spoilers for BNHA Season 5 Episode 7?

The anime is covering 2 chapters from the manga for each episode. The next release will see Todoroki and his team in action against Class 1-B. Here are the spoilers from the next episode of My Hero Academia.

The Match Begins

Todoroki and co decide to spread out just as planned. He uses a strong attack and blasts ice wide all over the place. It engulfs the students from class 1-B however Juzo comes to the rescue. His quirk allows him to soften the ice and neglect its effects. All of a sudden one by one, the members of class 1-A find themselves in a corner.

Shoji’s New Power

Shoji gets a flashback of his older brother congratulating him for getting a license. The former suggests that if Shoji could remove the older exhaust, the new ones will generate. Following his advice, Shoji does the same and acquires newly powered exhaust. He catches up to Juzo, leaving him surprised. Seeing that he’s at a disadvantage, Juzo decides to dive into the water where Shoji can’t reach him.

Quick Recap of My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 6

The last episode saw the conclusion of the second match between both the classes. Yaoyorozu impressed everyone with her resilience but all efforts get wasted since the team lost. Here is a quick recap from the previous release of BNHA.

Komori’s Mushroom

Komori starts growing mushrooms everywhere. Yaoyorozu gets isolated from the group and meets Kendo for a fight. They begin their hand-to-hand combat. A student from class 1-B comments on how smart Kendo is to isolate Yaoyorozu however Todoroki has a different opinion. He says that they’ve misread the situation and aren’t aware of the threat she possesses.

Tokoyami’s Desparation

Tokoyami uses thermal goggles to locate the members of the opposition. After locating Komori, he rapidly approaches her. Being scared Komori resorts to last hope and enlarges the spores that Tokoyami inhaled earlier. This leaves him knocked out and hence as a result class 1-B wins the match.

Who will come out on the top in the 3rd match? How strong has Todoroki become? Let us know what you think by commenting down below. For more updates on My Hero Academia and other anime, follow our social media channels