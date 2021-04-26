My Hero Academia season 5 episode 6 is titled “Foresight” and it will continue the adventures of our protagonist Izuku Midoriya with him marching forward to complete his dream of becoming the no. 1 hero. The matches between Class 1-A and Class 1-B continue as with each fight situation becomes tenser. My Hero Academia season 5 episode 6 will extend this trend and deliver some more incredible moments.

My Hero Academia is a highly popular and loved manga series which is well recognized all over the world. Its anime adaptation is in the 5th season and the impact that BNHA is making over the anime community just keeps on rising. Fans expect BNHA season 5 episode 6 to work similarly and produce an engaging experience.

Read below to find out the release date and spoilers for the next episode in season 5 of this widely popular anime.

The official My Hero Academia season 5 episode 6 release date is 1st May 2021. The episode will be available to stream on various online platforms for all international BNHA fans. Note down below the release timing of upcoming episodes for various countries.

Japan – 06:30 PM, March 27th

India – 03:00 PM, March 27th

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, March 27th

UK – 12:00 PM, March 27 th

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, March 27th

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 6?

You can watch My Hero Academia season 5 episode 6 on different streaming platforms including Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and AnimeLab. Note that you need to purchase a subscription to stream the episode.

What are spoilers for My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 6?

BNHA is based on the manga with the same name and the plot of the anime follows the story in it. The manga is far ahead of the anime so we already know what will happen in the next episode. Here are the spoilers for My Hero Academia season 5 episode 6.

Fight Comes to Conclusion

The fight between both the classes for this round approaches its end as Yaoyorozu gets separated from her teammates. Meanwhile, Tokoyami rapidly marches toward the location of Komori and traps her. However, it doesn’t take much time for Komori to counter it and knock him down and hence winning the match for Class 1-B.

Next Match Begins

A brief conversation between Deku and All Might takes place which gets interrupted by Bakugo. The next participants prepare for the upcoming battle that includes Todoroki, Tenya, Mezo, Mashirao from class 1-A and Tsunotori, Juzo, Kaibara, Tetsuetsu from class 1-B.

Before the match starts, Tokoyami tells Todoroki that it’s up to them to save the reputation of the class. Todoroki gets a flashback of his father as both the teams prepare for the next battle.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 5 Recap

The last episode of BNHA had some amazing moments. Let’s take a quick recap of My Hero Academia season 5 episode 5.

Class 1-A vs Class 1-B Match 2

The second round between both of the classes starts. The team from class A includes Momo, Yuuga, Toru, and Fumikage. On the other hand participant from class, B are Kendo, Komori, Fukidashi, and Kurioiro.

Class A vs Class B

Clash Between Tokoyami and Kuroiro

As the match initiates, Tokoyami uses Dark Shadow to find all the opponents. But Kuroiro from the other side counters it by taking control of Dark Shadow from him.

How will this clash between both the classes conclude? Who is going to participate in the next match?