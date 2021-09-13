My Hero Academia is an ongoing anime series currently on its 5th season. It is one of the most popular anime series globally as well as in Japan. The center of its plot is Izuku Midoriya, a young aspiring hero with a desire to save people.

Deku was an unfortunate child to be born without any quirk, unlike his peers. However, the good-hearted kid gets bestowed with the quirk given by All Might. Using this quirk, he moves forward to improve himself and achieve the goal of becoming the greatest hero. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia season 5 episode 24 spoilers, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 24 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 23 Recap

In My Hero Academia season 5 episode 23 recap, Shigaraki comes face to face with Re-Destro. The latter keeps on using his ability to attack Shigaraki. He manages to destroy one of his arms of his and overwhelms him.

Past Memory

Shigaraki experiences another brief flashback from his past which includes his family. We get to see him as a child inside his house talking with his father. His father Kotaro was pretty harsh about heroes and never took a liking to them.

Past Memory

According to Kotaro, heroes were not good people as they’d hurt their own families to help strangers. This lesson was given to Shigaraki as a child which probably grown on him. Because of their family’s rule of not talking about heroes, Shigaraki was mentally mishandled.

Unknown Pleasure

We get to see more of Shigaraki’s sister in the flashback where she gives him the picture of his grandmother Nana Shimura who is a hero. Kotaro catches him with Nana’s picture and goes into a rage. He starts unleashing his anger on the kid while the family watches.

Kotaro realizes his mistake after thinking about how Nana left him to foster. However, it’s too late to make amends as Shigaraki had already awakened his quirk. He kills all of his family and it gives him an unknown Pleasure. This might be the feeling that he could be looking for.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 24 Spoilers

For My Hero Academia season 5 episode 24 spoilers, after killing his family, Shigaraki left home. He tries to interact with people but nobody cared about him. He was just looking for someone to reach out and help him.

Needed Help

He felt a little itch on his back and he thought it would go away if somebody could help him. However, no one approached him until AFO came in contact with him. He took him to his home. Shigaraki got beaten by few thugs but didn’t kill them.

AFO put the fact into his head that killing those people isn’t a bad thing. He asks him what he wants to do, to which he replies he wants to kill them. He went back to some location with hands places all over the body and killed those thugs.

Tomura Shigaraki

AFO says he wants Shigaraki to become a symbol of fear. For the first time, Shigaraki gets a feeling of being free. AFO congratulates him for what he has done and gifts them the hands of the thugs. He tells him not to forget these memories.

Tomura Shigaraki

AFO also bestows him with the new name of Tomura Shigaraki with Shigaraki being his last name. We go back to the present and Shigaraki remembers everything from the past. Shigaraki’s friends see Gigantomachia approach him and ask him to run.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 24 Watch Online

My Hero Academia season 5 episode 24 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You will need a subscription to these platforms to stream the episode.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 24 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia season 5 episode 24 release date and time.

Japan – 06:30 PM, September 18th

India – 03:00 PM, September 18th

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, September 18th

UK – 12:00 PM, September 18th

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, September 18th

Can Shigaraki beat Re-Destro? Let us know your thoughts below. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.