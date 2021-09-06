Based on the manga series of the same name, My Hero Academia is an ongoing anime series currently on its 5th season. It takes place in the world where its inhabitants are born with supernatural powers called Quirk and the society is split into two sections of heroes and villains.

The protagonist Izuku Midoriya is an aspiring hero who gets his quirk from the best hero All Might. Deku wants to surpass his mentor All Might and become the greatest hero on the planet. BNHA follows the tale of Midoriya and his quest to become the number one hero. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia season 5 episode 23 spoilers, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 23 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 22 Recap

In My Hero Academia season 5 episode 22 recap, Mr. Skeptic uses his power to take control of Toga and Twice. The latter is held down and seeing the devastating sight of her friend breaks him down. We see a flashback of Twice.

Twice’s Story

Through flashback, we learn that Twice was abandoned by society. Sooner, he lost the sense of his personality and created too many doubles who killed each other. His friend Giran suggested he find people whom he can call friends.

Back to the present, Twice creates his infinite doubles who go on to defeat the puppets. He then uses this huge army of doubles to take down the people from the liberation front. On the other hand, Gabi is fighting with Geten who embroils the entire city with ice.

Twice’s Past

True Freedom

Twice launches his army towards the main tower and clears the path for Shigaraki. He then takes him, Dabi, and Compress to the top and confronts Re-Destro. Twice tries to attack using doubles but Re-Destro immediately takes care of them.

Re-Destro begins to lay down the history of Meta Liberation and how true freedom was snatched from the people. He thinks that their purpose carries much heavier meaning than what League is trying to achieve. Gigantomachia reaches the city and destroys the tower.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 23 Spoilers

For My Hero Academia season 5 episode 23 spoilers, Toga has lost a lot of blood, and Twice wants to transfuse blood to her. He creates her double because it would be the most convenient solution to the problem and begins the transfusion.

Stress

Spinner realizes that if he could take down Hanabata, he can reduce the number of opponents. However, Hanabata uses his ability incite to make things even more difficult for Spinner. Still, he doesn’t give up and moves forward to face the opponent.

On the other hand, Shigaraki asks R-Destro how he feels considering what he deemed unworthy were capable of doing this much damage. Re-Destro uses his quirk stress to destroy one of the arms of Shigaraki. In the outskirts of Deika, we see some traffic gathering.

Stress

Flood of Memories

The arm that Re-Destro destroyed belonged to Hana, his childhood friend. A flood of memories begins to surface in his head. This time, Shigaraki manages to crack the fingers of Re-Destro using decay. Destro realizes that his opponent is going through an awakening.

He decides to take Shigaraki seriously and uses 80% of his power. This time once again he uses stress which sweeps away the vicinity around him. Mr. Skeptic informs Destro that another creature is marching towards him and the League had not played all their cards yet.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 23 Watch Online

You can watch My Hero Academia season 5 episode 23 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you need to subscribe to these platforms to stream the episode.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 23 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia season 5 episode 23 release date and time.

Japan – 06:30 PM, September 11th

India – 03:00 PM, September 11th

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, September 11th

UK – 12:00 PM, September 11th

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, September 11th

Will Gigantomachia be able to fight Re-Destro? Share your thoughts with us down below. For more BNHA updates, make sure to follow us on social media.