My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 22 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

My Hero Academia is an ongoing anime series currently on its 5th season. It is based on the manga of the same name and follows the story of Deku and his rise to become the number one hero.

The story of BNHA takes place in a world where people are born with special abilities called Quirk. Deku is an unfortunate kid to be born without any quirk. However, this doesn’t hinder his progress to achieve his goal. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia season 5 episode 22 spoilers, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 21 Recap

In My Hero Academia season 5 episode 21 recap, we learn that Restro was the creator of Meta Liberation Army. However, he wasn’t able to succeed in his plan, went to jail, and committed suicide. Years later, his son took on his father’s mission to carry out the deed.

Toga’s Normal World

Hero Slidin Go arrives to take the League of Villains to Deika City. When they arrive, the city is empty. Hanabata from Hearts and mind party informs them that it is a liberated city. The civilians from the city come out and start attacking the League.

Chitose Kizuki chases after Togi because she’s interested in her story. She wants to find why a 15-year-old middle school girl took such a violent path. Kizuki has the ability to convert anything into a bomb which proves to be pretty challenging for Toga. However, she doesn’t back down and tells her that this is all normal for her, that’s why she does it.

Power Up

We get a brief flashback of Toga where her friends tell how good she was. But we later find that she was just using a mask to hide her real personality. Back to the fight, as a last resort, Toga uses the blood of Ocacho to turn into her. Not only that but she is also able to use her quirk.

Power Up

Meanwhile, Shigaraki is still fighting off but he is able to destroy people even without touching them. Dabi too thinks his power has increased as he fights off a guy with Ice quirk. Shigaraki gets another flashback but he doesn’t recognize anything. Toga is badly injured and Twice arrives to help her. He too gets attacked by another enemy.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 22 Spoilers

In My Hero Academia season 5 episode 22 spoilers, the puppets try to get hold of Twice. Some of the puppets go to Toga to grab her. Giran witnesses all of this but the head of Meta Liberation asks him to not interfere.

All It Takes Is One Day

Twice gets the notion that he’s the one killing Toga. Since all the puppets resemble him, he starts to lose his sanity. We see Twice in the flashback at the age of 16. He didn’t have any parents and he was all alone from that point.

All It Takes Is One Day

One day he got detained in the police station for running over someone. After that his life became hell and he created his multiple double. It reached a point where all of his doubles killed themselves. His friend suggests he find people who are just like him. Back to the present, Twice creates his doubles to fight against the puppets.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 22 Watch Online

You can watch My Hero Academia season 5 episode 22 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you’ll need a subscription to these platforms to stream the episode.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 22 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia season 5 episode 22 release date and time.

Japan – 06:30 PM, September 4th

India – 03:00 PM, September 4th

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, September 4th

UK – 12:00 PM, September 4th

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, September 4th

Will Twice be able to save Toga? Let us know your thoughts down below. For more BNHA content, don’t forget to follow us on social media.