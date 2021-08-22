Based on the manga series of the same name, My Hero Academia is an anime series currently on its 5th season. Its story follows Izuku Midoriya whose ambition is to become the best hero in the world. He gets accompanied by his mentor All Might for this quest, who bestows him his quirk.

My Hero Academia takes place in a world with people having abilities known as a quirk. Deku possesses a super strong quirk OFA which helps him elevate his status further in the list of heroes. Deku keeps on fighting strong villains and with each step, gets closer to achieving his goal.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 21 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 20 Recap

In My Hero Academia season 5 episode 20 recap, the doctor is experimenting with the body of Tomura Shigaraki. Kurogiri is seen with him and he asks him to give him an order so that he can go and obtain that power.

Shigaraki’s Past

About two months ago, Shigaraki and his group encounter Gigantomachia, a subordinate of AFO. On the radio, the doctor explains to them how Machia is sad because of how weak his next master is going to be. He attacks them but the doctor calms him down.

The doctor brings Shigaraki and his group to his lab. Shigaraki remembers his past about how AFO gave him a new life. He wants to become strong so that he can devour the entire world. Doctor, who now refers to himself as Darumu asks them to first defeat Gigantomachia. He transports them again and they get ready to fight the monster in front of them.

Meta Liberation Army

Shigaraki and Gigantomachia keep on fighting endless nights with no result. With each fight, Shigaraki gets closer to defeat him. One day, when Double makes a call to Giran, another person picks it up and introduces him as Restro from Meta Liberation.

Meta Liberation Army

He tells the group that he has kidnapped Giran. He asks them to visit Deika within one hour if they want to free Giran. Also, they have to choose between fighting them or fighting Heroes. Shigaraki accepts the proposal. He plans that he will just throw Gigantomachia at Liberation Army and when he’s tired, he will attack him, thus defeating the monster.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 21 Spoilers

In My Hero Academia season 5 episode 21 spoilers, there are close to 90 minutes left before Machia wakes up. Even though they plan on letting Machia take on Liberation Army, they will still have to fight them.

Liberation Army Attacks

A hero from Meta Liberation Army arrives to receive Shigaraki and co. He asks them to follow him to Deika City. When they enter the city, there’s no one in sight and all the streets are empty. Hanabata, leader of Hearts and Minds party arrives and tells them that 90% of people from the city are part of their army.

Suddenly, people pop out and start attacking League of Villains. Shigaraki starts decimating his opponents. Meanwhile, Toga gets caught up by one of the officers of the Meta Liberation Army.

Toga

Giran gives Restro 2 reasons why it was a bad decision for the Meta Liberation Army to attack the League of Villains. However, Restro believes that without Nomu, the League is nothing. Back to the city, everyone is outnumbered by the army.

Toga

Toga gets chased by Chitose who eagerly wants to hear about Toga’s backstory. She tries to use her quirk but it fails on people. She explains that what she’s experiencing is normal to her, that’s why she turned out this way.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 21 Watch Online

My Hero Academia season 5 episode 21 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You will need to subscribe to their services to stream the episode.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 21 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia season 5 episode 21 release date and time.

Japan – 06:30 PM, August 29th

India – 03:00 PM, August 29th

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, August 29th

UK – 12:00 PM, August 29th

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, August 29th

Will Shigaraki’s plan work? Let us know your thoughts about it. For more BHNA updates, make sure to follow us on social media.