Based on the manga series of the same name, My Hero Academia is an ongoing anime series currently on its 5th season. Produced by Bones Studio, it follows the protagonist Izuku Midoriya in his quest to become the best hero in the world.

Set in a world where people are born with superhuman abilities called quirks, Deku was unfortunate to be born without one. However, his idol, All Might bestows his quirk to Deku so that he can achieve his dream of becoming the number one hero. Let’s talk about My Hero Academia season 5 episode 20 spoilers, release date, and time.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 20 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 19 Recap

In My Hero Academia season 5 episode 19 recap, the winter break is over and students return to school. Ida gathers everyone and tells them to go to the ground. Aizawa gets called to the principal office for something.

The truth of Oboro Shirakumo

The students arrive at the ground where All Might says that Aizawa has gone for a mission. Present Mic and Aizawa ride to a secret facility where they meet Gran Tarino. He tells them the theory behind Nomus and how they’re brainless creatures.

He informs them about the core member of the league of villains they’ve captured called Kurogiri. They sensed that his quirk carried the base of Oboro Shirakumo, a classmate of Aizawa and Present Mic who died during one of the missions. Gran Tarino’s theory suggests that Nomus are built based on the personality of real humans.

The Truth of Oboro Shirakumo

Shigaraki’s Location

In the hopes of getting the location of Shigaraki, Aizawa and Present Mic try to bring out Oboro’s personality from Kurogiri. Kurogiri reveals that he must look after Shigaraki. Aizawa relates it to how Oboro’s personality was as he too often looked after others

Aizawa tries to pursue Kurogiri to give up the location of Shigaraki. After some struggle, he finally utters the word hospital and then goes back to his normal state. Having learned the location, two friends retreat. Hawks learns of this and states that all pieces have fallen to a single place. Meanwhile, we see a doctor experimenting with the body of Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 20 Spoilers

In My Hero Academia season 5 episode 20 spoilers, the students at the ground show what they’ve learned in their winter break. We start with Ashido and her group who studied an under-equipped hero: Yoroi Musha.

Fruits of Labour

After them, Ojiro and Sato show their capabilities who were then led by Jiro and Shoji. Kamenari, Sero, and Mineta also joined the fray by displaying their potential while Ida, Koda Tokoyami made their mark. Lastly, Kirishima, Uraraka, Asui, Yaoyorozu, Bakugo, Midoriya, and Todoroki portray their learnings.

Back in the school, Aizawa and Present Mic discuss what they’d do if they find a location where Nomus are being manufactured. Mirio interrupts them and informs about Eri who’s feeling pain in her horn. All Might congratulates Deku and Bakugo for their progress as they move on to the next phase of training.

Fruits of Labour

Past Users

All Might compiles the list of past users of OFA. He couldn’t any data on the 2nd and 3rd users. We learn that Lariat was the user who possessed quirk Black Whip. All Might reveals that AFO was obsessed with OFA and past users of it were ordinary people.

The next quirk that Deku will be acquiring is going to be of All Might’s master. Back at the UA, students of the class are put under house arrest. They prepare and meal and have dinner together. All Might and Aizawa have some heart-to-heart conversation and as time moves on, the month comes to an end.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 20 Watch Online

You can watch My Hero Academia season 5 episode 20 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Make sure to check whether their services are available in your country.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 20 Release Date and Time

Here is My Hero Academia season 5 episode 20 release date and time.

Japan – 06:30 PM, August 14th

India – 03:00 PM, August 14th

USA/Canada – 04:30 AM, August 14th

UK – 12:00 PM, August 14th

Europe (CEST) – 1:00 PM, August 14th

Can heroes locate Shigaraki? Let us know your thoughts down below. For more BNHA updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.